Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: An Island in Crisis

The island of Mayotte, a French overseas territory, is reeling after Cyclone Chido unleashed devastation with winds exceeding 200 kph. Emergency workers are engaged in a race against time to restore vital services as fears mount over a death toll that may reach into the thousands.

French authorities are spearheading comprehensive relief operations to deliver essential aid and equipment to the beleaguered island. Minister Nicolas Daragon confirmed that emergency intervention planes had started arriving, even as the full scope of the disaster and casualties remains unknown.

Destruction is widespread, with coconut trees and debris littering the landscape. In response, emergency shelters are being established, and an air bridge to Reunion Island aims to assist with relief efforts as Mayotte confronts its greatest storm in decades.

