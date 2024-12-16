Himachal's Underwater Marvel: India's First Lake Tunnel

In a groundbreaking infrastructural development, the Himachal Pradesh government is exploring the construction of an underwater tunnel in Gobind Sagar Lake. This ambitious project aims to connect Bilaspur city directly to the vital four-lane road between Kiratpur and Manali, according to Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani.

The proposed tunnel would span from Luhnu Maidan to the highway, potentially marking the first-ever bridge of its kind in the country built inside a lake. The initiative seeks to revitalize Bilaspur's economy by restoring its connection to the main road, enhancing trade, and drawing tourists to the region.

Using advanced German immersion tunnel technology and tunneling machines, the project promises durability and safety. A dedicated team is assessing feasibility, with the possibility of funding under the Setu Bharatam scheme. If successful, this venture could set a precedent not just for Himachal Pradesh but for all of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)