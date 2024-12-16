Left Menu

Himachal's Underwater Marvel: India's First Lake Tunnel

The Himachal Pradesh government is considering an underwater tunnel in Gobind Sagar Lake, connecting Bilaspur to a key highway. It aims to boost local economy and tourism. The project would use German technology, with feasibility studies underway and potential funding from the Setu Bharatam scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:20 IST
Himachal's Underwater Marvel: India's First Lake Tunnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking infrastructural development, the Himachal Pradesh government is exploring the construction of an underwater tunnel in Gobind Sagar Lake. This ambitious project aims to connect Bilaspur city directly to the vital four-lane road between Kiratpur and Manali, according to Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani.

The proposed tunnel would span from Luhnu Maidan to the highway, potentially marking the first-ever bridge of its kind in the country built inside a lake. The initiative seeks to revitalize Bilaspur's economy by restoring its connection to the main road, enhancing trade, and drawing tourists to the region.

Using advanced German immersion tunnel technology and tunneling machines, the project promises durability and safety. A dedicated team is assessing feasibility, with the possibility of funding under the Setu Bharatam scheme. If successful, this venture could set a precedent not just for Himachal Pradesh but for all of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024