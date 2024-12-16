Left Menu

Kerala Vows: Towards a Poverty-Free, Clean, and Sustainable Future

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced campaigns to eradicate extreme poverty, promote cleanliness, and enhance palliative care. These initiatives have bipartisan support and aim for completion at the local level. The state targets eradicating extreme poverty by November 2025, despite current progress at 63.82% eradication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has called on all political and social factions to unite for campaigns targeting extreme poverty eradication, environment cleanliness, and enhanced palliative care across the state.

During an all-party meeting, Vijayan stressed the inclusion of diverse groups for these efforts, expressing the urgency of timely completion for sustained development. Highlighting the project that started in 2021, he noted a significant challenge: over 15,847 families still require targeted aid to combat extreme poverty.

Plans to broaden palliative care and initiate a waste-management campaign coincide with Kerala's urban growth, potentially stimulating both public health and the tourism-driven economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

