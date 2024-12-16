Territorial Tussle: Tragic End for Young Tiger at Pench Reserve

A young tiger was found dead on Monday morning in Pench Tiger Reserve located in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, officials confirmed. The approximately 2 to 3-year-old big cat likely succumbed to a territorial clash, according to Rajneesh Singh, the deputy director of the reserve.

The carcass, emitting a strong odor of decay, was located by a patrolling team in the West Khamreet beat under the Mowgli Sanctuary in Kurai. Officials reported traces of bleeding but uncovered no signs of poaching, as confirmed by the use of a dog squad at the scene.

Upon examination, teeth marks from another tiger were observed on the body, reinforcing suspicions of a territorial encounter with another big cat. All body parts were intact, and the carcass was systematically disposed of following the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol, added Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)