Territorial Tussle: Tragic End for Young Tiger at Pench Reserve
A young tiger was discovered dead at Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, suspected to have perished due to a territorial fight. Officials found no evidence of poaching, as the carcass, showing teeth marks from another tiger, was intact and disposed of according to protocol.
- Country:
- India
A young tiger was found dead on Monday morning in Pench Tiger Reserve located in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, officials confirmed. The approximately 2 to 3-year-old big cat likely succumbed to a territorial clash, according to Rajneesh Singh, the deputy director of the reserve.
The carcass, emitting a strong odor of decay, was located by a patrolling team in the West Khamreet beat under the Mowgli Sanctuary in Kurai. Officials reported traces of bleeding but uncovered no signs of poaching, as confirmed by the use of a dog squad at the scene.
Upon examination, teeth marks from another tiger were observed on the body, reinforcing suspicions of a territorial encounter with another big cat. All body parts were intact, and the carcass was systematically disposed of following the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol, added Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhav National Park: From Wildlife Haven to Tiger Reserve
Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training
Uttarakhand Forests Embrace AI for Sustainable Conservation
Pakistan PM Advocates Water Conservation at One Water Summit
Targeted US Restrictions on Indian Wild-Caught Shrimp: Conservation Concerns