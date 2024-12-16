Cyclone Chido: A Destructive Force in Mayotte

Emergency workers in Mayotte, France's poorest overseas territory, are racing to find survivors and restore essential services after Cyclone Chido wreaked havoc on the Indian Ocean islands. The cyclone struck with formidable winds exceeding 200 kph, leaving a devastating trail feared to claim hundreds, if not thousands, of lives.

France's acting Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, highlighted the challenging conditions, noting it would be days before the full damage and death toll are known. Residents have been queuing for basic supplies, while the scene depicted by survivors is one of complete destruction, with homes obliterated and essential utilities cut off.

In response, French authorities are coordinating relief efforts, including setting up a field clinic and deploying additional medical personnel. As Mayotte grapples with the aftermath, extreme weather events like Cyclone Chido underscore the pressing global climate challenges, particularly for poorer regions heavily impacted despite minimal historical contributions to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)