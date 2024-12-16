Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates; GRAP Stage-III Measures Enforced Across NCR

Delhi's air quality has worsened sharply, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) rising steadily throughout the day—clocking 366 at 1 PM, 367 at 2 PM, 374 at 3 PM, and 379 at 4 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) daily AQI bulletin. In response to this alarming trend, the Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

AQI Trends and Meteorological Conditions

The Sub-Committee, in a review meeting, noted that Delhi’s AQI has breached the 350 mark, trending towards the ‘Severe’ category (401-450) due to unfavorable meteorological conditions. Calm winds, the buildup of an inversion layer, and a lower vertical mixing height are exacerbating pollution levels. Forecasts from IMD and IITM suggest that adverse conditions may persist, keeping AQI at the higher end of ‘Very Poor’ to Severe categories in the coming days.

Stage-III GRAP Measures Enforced

The Stage-III action plan, implemented in addition to measures under Stages I and II already in force, focuses on curbing sources of pollution such as dust-generating construction activities, industrial emissions, and vehicular pollution. The CAQM has instructed agencies, including NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), to enforce the following 9-point action plan rigorously:

Ban on High-Polluting Construction and Demolition (C&D) Activities:

Earthwork for excavation and filling.

Piling, demolition, and trenching activities.

Operation of ready-mix concrete (RMC) batching plants.

Major road repairs, painting, and varnishing works.

Transport and handling of dust-generating materials like cement, fly ash, and sand.

Exceptions: Projects related to railways, metro services, airports, defense, healthcare, sanitation, and linear public infrastructure like highways and power lines may continue, subject to compliance with dust-control norms and C&D Waste Management Rules.

Closure of Stone Crushers and Mining Activities:

All stone crushers and mining operations across NCR are to cease immediately.

Vehicular Restrictions:

BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are banned in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Industrial Curtailment:

Industries not running on cleaner fuels may face restrictions to curb emissions.

Enhanced Public Awareness:

Authorities have urged citizens to minimize outdoor activities, avoid private vehicle use, and ensure compliance with advisories.

Broader Implications and Public Health Advisory

The AQI surge poses severe health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Experts have highlighted the urgent need for stricter policy implementation and long-term solutions, including:

Expanding public transportation and promoting electric vehicle usage.

Accelerating adoption of cleaner fuels across industrial sectors.

Creating green buffers and enhancing plantation drives in urban hotspots.

Future Outlook

Authorities have warned that the AQI may deteriorate further if meteorological conditions persist. Agencies have been instructed to monitor compliance closely and escalate enforcement if required. Residents are advised to stay indoors, use air purifiers, and follow government guidelines to mitigate health impacts.

The CAQM has reiterated its commitment to ensuring public health and controlling pollution, stressing the collective responsibility of both authorities and citizens to combat the crisis effectively.