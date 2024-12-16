Delhi-NCR Enforces Stage 4 Pollution Control Amid Severe Air Quality

Authorities in Delhi-NCR have invoked strict Stage 4 measures of the air pollution control plan after the region's air quality was classified as 'severe.' Unfavorable weather conditions have worsened air pollution, prompting decisive action from officials.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for winter, the measures include prohibiting all construction and demolition activities, including major public infrastructure like highways and flyovers. Trucks carrying non-essential goods are also banned from entering the city as part of these stringent controls.

The decision came as Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index, which stood at 379 by late afternoon, escalated beyond 400 by nightfall. This rise was attributed to exceptionally calm winds and the formation of an inversion layer, which hinders the dispersal of pollutants by affecting the vertical mixing height.

