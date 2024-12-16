Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Enforces Stage 4 Pollution Control Amid Severe Air Quality

The air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorated, prompting authorities to implement stringent measures under Stage 4 of the pollution control plan. Restrictions include a ban on construction activities and non-essential truck entries. The air quality index shot past 400 due to poor meteorological conditions.

Delhi-NCR Enforces Stage 4 Pollution Control Amid Severe Air Quality
Authorities in Delhi-NCR have invoked strict Stage 4 measures of the air pollution control plan after the region's air quality was classified as 'severe.' Unfavorable weather conditions have worsened air pollution, prompting decisive action from officials.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for winter, the measures include prohibiting all construction and demolition activities, including major public infrastructure like highways and flyovers. Trucks carrying non-essential goods are also banned from entering the city as part of these stringent controls.

The decision came as Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index, which stood at 379 by late afternoon, escalated beyond 400 by nightfall. This rise was attributed to exceptionally calm winds and the formation of an inversion layer, which hinders the dispersal of pollutants by affecting the vertical mixing height.

(With inputs from agencies.)

