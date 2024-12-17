Powerful Earthquake Strikes Port-Vila, Vanuatu

A significant earthquake of magnitude 7.4 rocked Port-Vila, Vanuatu, on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, heightening concerns about potential aftershocks and damage in the region.

Following the seismic event, the U.S. tsunami warning system issued a tsunami warning, advising residents to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuations. Local authorities are assessing the scope of the quake's impact and potential threats.

Experts urge caution as emergency services deploy resources to affected areas. This natural disaster adds to Vanuatu's vulnerability to frequent seismic activity, necessitating robust preparedness and response measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)