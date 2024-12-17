Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Port-Vila, Vanuatu

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Port-Vila, Vanuatu, prompting a tsunami warning. The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 10 km by the U.S. Geological Survey. Authorities have issued alerts as they monitor the situation, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:33 IST
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Port-Vila, Vanuatu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake of magnitude 7.4 rocked Port-Vila, Vanuatu, on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, heightening concerns about potential aftershocks and damage in the region.

Following the seismic event, the U.S. tsunami warning system issued a tsunami warning, advising residents to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuations. Local authorities are assessing the scope of the quake's impact and potential threats.

Experts urge caution as emergency services deploy resources to affected areas. This natural disaster adds to Vanuatu's vulnerability to frequent seismic activity, necessitating robust preparedness and response measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024