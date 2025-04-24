Ukrainian emergency services say 9 people killed, 63 injured in massive Russian air attack on Kyiv, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
