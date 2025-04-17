Left Menu

Palghar Prepares: Equipping Gram Panchayats with Disaster Response Kits

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, 259 gram panchayats have been provided with specially designed disaster response kits to improve readiness for natural and man-made disasters. The initiative aims to decentralize disaster management and empower local governance to act swiftly before search and rescue teams arrive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster disaster readiness, 259 gram panchayats in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been equipped with disaster response kits, officials announced Thursday.

Supplied by the State Disaster Management Authority, these kits have been allocated to the District Disaster Management Authority to aid rural emergency response. The kits include vital equipment such as first aid supplies, life jackets, helmets, and floating stretchers.

Palghar Collector Indu Rani Jakhar highlighted the significance of these resources in enhancing the district's ability to respond to emergencies. The initiative is seen as a decentralized approach to disaster management, empowering local governance to act swiftly. Training and awareness programs will be conducted to ensure effective kit usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

