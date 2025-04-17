Palghar Prepares: Equipping Gram Panchayats with Disaster Response Kits

In an effort to bolster disaster readiness, 259 gram panchayats in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been equipped with disaster response kits, officials announced Thursday.

Supplied by the State Disaster Management Authority, these kits have been allocated to the District Disaster Management Authority to aid rural emergency response. The kits include vital equipment such as first aid supplies, life jackets, helmets, and floating stretchers.

Palghar Collector Indu Rani Jakhar highlighted the significance of these resources in enhancing the district's ability to respond to emergencies. The initiative is seen as a decentralized approach to disaster management, empowering local governance to act swiftly. Training and awareness programs will be conducted to ensure effective kit usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)