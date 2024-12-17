Left Menu

Tremors in Paradise: Vanuatu's Close Encounter with a Powerful Earthquake

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit Vanuatu, followed by a 5.5 aftershock. It caused disruption, with government websites offline and social media channels inactive. Tsunami warnings were issued, but no threat to Australia or New Zealand. Some diplomatic missions reported structural damage due to the quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:26 IST
Tremors in Paradise: Vanuatu's Close Encounter with a Powerful Earthquake
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu, sending tremors through the island nation. According to the USGS, the quake's epicenter was located 30 kilometers west of Port Vila at a depth of 57 kilometers. A 5.5 magnitude aftershock followed the initial jolt, creating further uncertainty.

In the quake's aftermath, government websites were offline, and attempts to contact police and public agencies were unsuccessful. Eyewitness reports and videos on social media indicated structural damage to buildings, including diplomatic missions housing countries like Britain, France, and New Zealand. Despite the chaos, the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

While the USGS warned of potential tsunami waves, which could rise from 0.3 meters to 1 meter, for some Vanuatu coasts, no immediate threat was posed to Australia or New Zealand. Authorities monitored the situation, with New Zealand confirming 37 citizens were present in Vanuatu, though details on their status were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024