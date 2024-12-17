Tremors in Paradise: Vanuatu's Close Encounter with a Powerful Earthquake

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu, sending tremors through the island nation. According to the USGS, the quake's epicenter was located 30 kilometers west of Port Vila at a depth of 57 kilometers. A 5.5 magnitude aftershock followed the initial jolt, creating further uncertainty.

In the quake's aftermath, government websites were offline, and attempts to contact police and public agencies were unsuccessful. Eyewitness reports and videos on social media indicated structural damage to buildings, including diplomatic missions housing countries like Britain, France, and New Zealand. Despite the chaos, the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

While the USGS warned of potential tsunami waves, which could rise from 0.3 meters to 1 meter, for some Vanuatu coasts, no immediate threat was posed to Australia or New Zealand. Authorities monitored the situation, with New Zealand confirming 37 citizens were present in Vanuatu, though details on their status were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)