Compensation Dispute: National Sports Club vs. Urban Development Ministry

The Delhi High Court has requested the central government's stance on a bid from the National Sports Club of India. The plea involves compensation for land acquired for the integrated transit corridor.

Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma ordered the calculation of compensation and interest due to the club.

The court has scheduled further hearings for March 7, 2025. The NSCI urges the Ministry of Urban Development to confirm compensation for the 8,261.81 square meters of acquired premises along Mathura and Purana Qila Roads.

In 2019, the club approached the land development office for a swift resolution, citing the 2013 Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act. Although the leasing terms date back to 1956, official action remains pending.

