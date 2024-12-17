Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Severe Cold Wave Amid Rain Deficit

An orange warning has been issued for severe cold wave conditions across several districts in Himachal Pradesh, with a concerning rain deficit observed in the region. Residents are advised to take precautions for themselves, livestock, and crops. Lahaul and Spiti recorded the coldest temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:40 IST
The local meteorological office has issued an orange warning for severe cold wave conditions in four of Himachal Pradesh's districts for the next two days. The affected areas predominantly include the lower hills and plains.

The wave is predicted to impact isolated spots in Una, Bilapsur, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts, with cold wave conditions in Kangra and expected ground frost in Kangra and Kullu. Notably, Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest nighttime temperature at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.

In addition to the cold wave alert, the state faces a post-monsoon rain deficit of 96% from October 1 to December 17. Key areas like Chamba and Sirmaur experienced near-total rain deficits, prompting concerns over water resources and agricultural impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

