Revamp in Mysuru: MDA Set to Replace MUDA

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed the introduction of the Mysuru Development Authority Bill on Tuesday. Proposed by Urban Development Minister Suresh B S, the bill aims to replace the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) with the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA).

Unlike its predecessor, MDA will reduce the number of legislators involved, featuring only two from Karnataka. The move comes in the wake of a site allotment scam that tarnished MUDA's reputation.

The MDA will consist of a Chairperson, a Commissioner as ex-officio member, and various professionals, including an engineer, town planner, and architect, among others, to ensure effective urban development and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)