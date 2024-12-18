Tragic Electrocution Accident Claims Two Lives in UP Village
Two individuals were killed by electrocution in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, while constructing a house. They accidentally touched a high-tension powerline with a steel rod. The tragic incident occurred in Gangeru village. Doctors declared them dead on arrival at the hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation.
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, two men died after being electrocuted by a high-tension powerline. The accident occurred in Gangeru village on Tuesday evening, according to local police reports.
The victims, identified as Munawwar, aged 27, and Uzair, aged 19, were involved in a construction project. They were erecting a pillar when the steel rod they were handling made contact with an overhead power cable.
Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, they were pronounced dead upon arrival. The police have initiated an inquiry to determine the cause and prevent such incidents in the future.
