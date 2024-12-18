Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple in Delhi

An elderly couple, Govind Ram Nagpal and Sela Nagpal, died in a house fire at Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi. The fire, reported early morning, consumed domestic articles on the third floor. Despite swift action by the Delhi Fire Services, the couple succumbed to their injuries.

Updated: 18-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:06 IST
A tragic fire claimed the lives of an elderly couple in Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi, early Wednesday morning. The Delhi Fire Services have confirmed the incident, identifying the deceased as Govind Ram Nagpal, 80, and his wife, Sela Nagpal, 78.

The fire broke out at around 6:02 am on the third floor of the couple's home, prompting a swift response from firefighters. 'We rushed three fire tenders to the site and found the fire was consuming domestic articles,' said Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Services.

The couple was quickly transferred to a nearby hospital but were unfortunately declared dead upon arrival, authorities confirmed. He highlighted that the matter was promptly relayed to local police, and investigations are now underway. Further details about the incident are awaited.

