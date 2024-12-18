Brigade Citrine: India's First Net-Zero Carbon Residential Development
Brigade Enterprises has introduced 'Brigade Citrine', a new housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue of Rs 500 crore. This project, comprising 420 apartments, is being developed as India's first net-zero carbon residential community, employing eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and water conservation measures for long-term sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Brigade Enterprises is poised to generate an anticipated Rs 500 crore in revenue through its latest venture, the 'Brigade Citrine' housing project in Bengaluru.
Launched recently, Brigade Citrine boasts 420 apartments, and is notably recognized for its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions, being touted as India's pioneering residential development of its kind.
This forward-thinking project, situated at Budigere Cross, Whitefield, aims to achieve its carbon-neutral status through the application of cutting-edge strategies, incorporating eco-friendly materials, advanced energy-efficient designs, and comprehensive water conservation practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Pioneering Push Towards Eco-Friendly Future and Poverty Eradication
NHAI to Launch ₹1,000 Crore Green Bonds for Eco-Friendly Expressway
Assam Boosts Ethanol Production with Incentives Amid India's Eco-Friendly Fuel Drive
Manappuram Foundation Shines with National Eco-Friendly Skill Development Award
Greaves Retail Unveils Eco-Friendly Construction Equipment at bauma CONEXPO India 2024