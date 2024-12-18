Brigade Citrine: India's First Net-Zero Carbon Residential Development

Brigade Enterprises is poised to generate an anticipated Rs 500 crore in revenue through its latest venture, the 'Brigade Citrine' housing project in Bengaluru.

Launched recently, Brigade Citrine boasts 420 apartments, and is notably recognized for its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions, being touted as India's pioneering residential development of its kind.

This forward-thinking project, situated at Budigere Cross, Whitefield, aims to achieve its carbon-neutral status through the application of cutting-edge strategies, incorporating eco-friendly materials, advanced energy-efficient designs, and comprehensive water conservation practices.

