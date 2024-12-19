Left Menu

Piramal Aranya: Setting New Standards in Luxury Living

Piramal Aranya in Byculla celebrates the delivery of its first two luxury towers, Avyan and Arav, redefining luxury living in South Mumbai. The tallest tower in Byculla, Arav stands at 282 meters, offering breathtaking views and state-of-the-art amenities amidst enhanced connectivity and natural surroundings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:09 IST
Piramal Aranya: Setting New Standards in Luxury Living
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, 18th December 2024: In a significant development for South Mumbai's skyline, Piramal Realty has announced the delivery of its first two towers, Avyan and Arav, in Byculla's iconic Piramal Aranya project. These luxury residences set a new standard for urban living, with Arav being the tallest tower in the area.

The sophisticated facilities of Avyan and Arav cater to the demand for premium residences, combining luxury, open spaces, and panoramic views. The connectivity in the area is enhanced by infrastructure projects like the Atal Setu Sea Bridge, providing easy access to key city locations.

Piramal Aranya has been developed with global partners, offering resort-style amenities and architecture inspired by Byculla's heritage. The integration of nature into design reflects Piramal Realty's vision of homes in harmony with natural elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024