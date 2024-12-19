Piramal Aranya: Setting New Standards in Luxury Living

Mumbai, 18th December 2024: In a significant development for South Mumbai's skyline, Piramal Realty has announced the delivery of its first two towers, Avyan and Arav, in Byculla's iconic Piramal Aranya project. These luxury residences set a new standard for urban living, with Arav being the tallest tower in the area.

The sophisticated facilities of Avyan and Arav cater to the demand for premium residences, combining luxury, open spaces, and panoramic views. The connectivity in the area is enhanced by infrastructure projects like the Atal Setu Sea Bridge, providing easy access to key city locations.

Piramal Aranya has been developed with global partners, offering resort-style amenities and architecture inspired by Byculla's heritage. The integration of nature into design reflects Piramal Realty's vision of homes in harmony with natural elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)