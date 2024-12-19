Left Menu

Airbus Transforms Military Plane into Wildfire Combat Aircraft

Airbus has developed a removable kit to convert its A400M military transport aviation into a firefighting aircraft amid escalating global wildfires. Field tests in Spain confirm the kit's ability to efficiently assist fire brigades by dropping 20 tons of water or retardant on blazes.

Updated: 19-12-2024 14:31 IST
European aerospace giant Airbus is pioneering a transformative solution to combat the increasing threat of wildfires exacerbated by climate change. A versatile kit developed by the company allows the A400M military transport plane to be converted into a firefighting aircraft.

According to tests conducted in El Cubillo de Uceda, near Madrid, the kit can be installed in just 2-3 hours, enabling planes to assist in fighting fires with a massive 20-ton water or retardant drop. This initiative highlights Airbus's efforts to enhance wildfire management by leveraging its strong industrial capabilities.

The practical deployment of the firefighting kit on the existing fleet of over 100 A400M aircraft aims to boost global firefighting resources. As environmental conditions worsen due to climate change, the need for effective solutions like this becomes critically important.

(With inputs from agencies.)

