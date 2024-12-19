Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Etawah Safari Leopard

A 14-year-old leopard at Etawah Lion Safari Park died during treatment. The animal, unwell since the previous day, was brought from Lucknow Zoo in 2018. Despite the efforts of veterinarians, the leopard succumbed to illness. A postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old male leopard at Etawah Lion Safari Park tragically died during treatment, officials reported on Thursday morning. The leopard, transferred from Lucknow Zoo in 2018, displayed signs of illness on Wednesday, showing no interest in food and water.

Deputy Director of Etawah Lion Safari Park, V K Singh, confirmed the death, noting that senior veterinarian Dr RK Singh, alongside safari veterinarians Dr Rovin Singh and Dr Shailendra Singh, had been administering treatment. Despite their concerted efforts, the leopard could not be saved and succumbed to his ailments.

In response to the fatality, a team of veterinarians has been assembled to conduct a postmortem examination. Samples from the deceased animal will be sent to a laboratory in Bareilly to determine the precise cause of death. Currently, there are 16 leopards residing in the Etawah Lion Safari Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

