Tata Steel Faces Regulatory Heat Over Environmental Compliance

Dutch regulators issued a stern warning to Tata Steel on Thursday, threatening to shut down a crucial oven at its sprawling IJmuiden plant unless pollution levels are reduced within a year.

The oven, essential for producing coking coal used in steelmaking, operates in violation of environmental standards. Closing it could jeopardize the plant's future, said Tata Steel.

The facility is among the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the Netherlands and has been linked to regional health issues. While Tata criticizes the pollution assessments, it promises a transition to cleaner technologies, contingent on government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)