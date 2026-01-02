Odisha Rolls Out Green Stickers for Pollution Control Compliance

The Odisha transport authority has initiated a new measure to enhance pollution compliance by introducing green stickers for vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Beginning January 10, these stickers will be available at all regional transport offices (RTOs) and pollution testing centers. Vehicle owners can collect them for free after verification, aiming to streamline the enforcement of the 'no PUCC, no fuel' policy.

Featuring tamper-proof design and security holograms, the stickers are a state-certified measure against fraud. Strict penalties are in place for improper handling, according to officials from the State Transport Authority (STA).

(With inputs from agencies.)