Left Menu

Odisha Rolls Out Green Stickers for Pollution Control Compliance

The Odisha transport authority has introduced green stickers to signify a vehicle's valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). Available from January 10th at RTOs and testing centers, the stickers aim to enforce the 'no PUCC, no fuel' policy. Each sticker features security measures to prevent fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:20 IST
Odisha Rolls Out Green Stickers for Pollution Control Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha transport authority has initiated a new measure to enhance pollution compliance by introducing green stickers for vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Beginning January 10, these stickers will be available at all regional transport offices (RTOs) and pollution testing centers. Vehicle owners can collect them for free after verification, aiming to streamline the enforcement of the 'no PUCC, no fuel' policy.

Featuring tamper-proof design and security holograms, the stickers are a state-certified measure against fraud. Strict penalties are in place for improper handling, according to officials from the State Transport Authority (STA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

 India
2
European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

 Global
3
Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026