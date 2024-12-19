Biden's Bold Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan Amidst Political Challenges
President Joe Biden announces a pledge to cut US greenhouse gas emissions by over 60% by 2035, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. The decision comes as President-elect Donald Trump plans to reverse Biden’s climate policies to favor fossil fuel production. States and local governments express support for continued climate action despite national leadership changes.
President Joe Biden has laid out an ambitious plan to slash US greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60% by 2035, with a long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions across the economy by 2050. Biden stated that this target, set to be formally recognized by the United Nations under the Paris Agreement, is the boldest climate agenda in American history.
Despite the looming transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to dismantle much of Biden's climate efforts, state and local leaders are committed to advancing climate initiatives. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other members of the US Climate Alliance have pledged to uphold Biden's climate goals, driving forward efforts to reduce emissions and expand clean energy.
Industry experts, including Debbie Weyl of the World Resources Institute, emphasize the need for assertive state and city-level actions to achieve these ambitious objectives. The US must focus on expanding renewable energy, modernizing the electric grid, and decarbonizing industries to reach the set targets, with the Paris Agreement requiring progressively more ambitious submissions every five years.
