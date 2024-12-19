Doda District Faces Crisis: Forest Fires Ignite Health Concerns

The Doda district administration has issued an urgent advisory recommending residents to wear masks after massive forest fires engulfed Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah Valley with smoke, creating widespread panic.

Frequent forest fires over the past month, aggravated by dry weather, have led to dense smoke blanketing Bhaderwah Valley. As a result, many residents report breathing difficulties, demanding immediate preventative measures.

Local authorities, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Sunil Kumar, advise the public to stay indoors or use masks for protection. The Forest Department and Fire Services are on high alert, working tirelessly to contain the fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)