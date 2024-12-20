Left Menu

Tragic Fire Engulfs Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Five Dead, Dozens Injured

A catastrophic fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway resulted in five fatalities and 37 injuries after a chemical-laden truck collided with other vehicles. Around 30 vehicles were destroyed in the blaze. Rajasthan's Chief Minister visited the injured, emphasizing the urgency of medical care and rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic fire erupted on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway, claiming the lives of five individuals and injuring 37 others. The incident occurred after a truck carrying chemicals collided with multiple vehicles, as reported by police authorities.

Approximately 30 trucks and other vehicles were engulfed in the fire. In the aftermath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited SMS Hospital, where he spoke with doctors and issued directives to ensure the injured received proper medical attention. He also inspected the accident site to get a firsthand account of the situation.

Manish Gupta, SHO of Bhankrota, highlighted the difficulty faced by fire brigade teams in reaching the burning vehicles, although the nearby petrol pumps remained unharmed. Emergency services, including over 25 ambulances, were deployed promptly to transport victims to the hospital. The fire affected a 300-meter section of the highway, causing a traffic standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

