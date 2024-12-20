Odisha's New Hope: Elephant Care Centre in Ganjam District

Odisha's Ganjam district will soon host a new elephant care centre, as revealed by local MLA Pradyumna Nayak. This facility is slated to cover 21 hectares within the Chandragiri reserve forest near Beruabadi.

Nayak confirmed the proposal was under active consideration and likely to receive approval soon. Discussions have been held with Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia.

The upcoming centre will mark the third such establishment in the state, aiming to care for elephants from multiple forest divisions. It will include essential facilities, ensuring elephants' recovery and reintegration into their herds.

