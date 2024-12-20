Left Menu

Odisha's New Hope: Elephant Care Centre in Ganjam District

An elephant care centre is set to be established in Odisha's Ganjam district, spanning 21 hectares in the Chandragiri reserve forest. The facility will focus on caring for aged, injured, and ailing elephants, featuring quarantine and treatment units. It will be the state's third such centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:55 IST
Odisha's New Hope: Elephant Care Centre in Ganjam District
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Ganjam district will soon host a new elephant care centre, as revealed by local MLA Pradyumna Nayak. This facility is slated to cover 21 hectares within the Chandragiri reserve forest near Beruabadi.

Nayak confirmed the proposal was under active consideration and likely to receive approval soon. Discussions have been held with Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia.

The upcoming centre will mark the third such establishment in the state, aiming to care for elephants from multiple forest divisions. It will include essential facilities, ensuring elephants' recovery and reintegration into their herds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024