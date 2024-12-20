Odisha Braces for Weather Turmoil as Depression Looms
Various regions in Odisha experienced light rains due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, possibly increasing to a depression soon. The IMD issued a 'Yellow' warning expecting heavy rains. Officials advised fishermen to avoid the sea along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast this weekend.
Odisha's landscape faced light rains on Friday, triggered by a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, with potential intensification into a depression, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD issued a 'Yellow' warning for parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur, cautioning against heavy rainfall until Saturday. A temperature drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius is also expected from December 23.
Bhubaneswar, in particular, has faced cloudy skies and light rains since Thursday, seeing daytime temperatures fall by nine degrees Celsius at 2 pm. Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh urged district collectors to prepare administrative measures and advised fishermen against venturing into the sea near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border over the weekend.
