Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Weather Turmoil as Depression Looms

Various regions in Odisha experienced light rains due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, possibly increasing to a depression soon. The IMD issued a 'Yellow' warning expecting heavy rains. Officials advised fishermen to avoid the sea along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast this weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:50 IST
Odisha Braces for Weather Turmoil as Depression Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's landscape faced light rains on Friday, triggered by a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, with potential intensification into a depression, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD issued a 'Yellow' warning for parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur, cautioning against heavy rainfall until Saturday. A temperature drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius is also expected from December 23.

Bhubaneswar, in particular, has faced cloudy skies and light rains since Thursday, seeing daytime temperatures fall by nine degrees Celsius at 2 pm. Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh urged district collectors to prepare administrative measures and advised fishermen against venturing into the sea near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024