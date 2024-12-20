Tragic Death of Elephants Due to Neglected Power Line in Assam

In Assam's Dibrugarh district, a wild elephant met a tragic end after coming into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line hanging dangerously low, an official reported on Friday.

The incident took place in Madhupur Parolinguri, a forest village where herds of wild elephants frequently traverse, according to Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Officer B V Sandeep. Following a conducted autopsy, the elephant was respectfully buried in the presence of the local community.

Local residents have raised concerns about the power line, claiming it has posed a threat to both wildlife and humans for over two years, despite multiple complaints to authorities that have gone unaddressed. The neglected maintenance of these power lines continues to endanger the region's ecological balance and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)