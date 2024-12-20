Rescued Giant Python Near Odisha's Bhitarkanika

A massive 18.5-foot Indian rock python was successfully rescued from Rajendranarayanpur village, located near Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district, on Friday. Villagers spotted the snake and immediately informed forest officials, prompting a swift rescue operation.

The python was found to have sustained injuries and has been placed under the care of veterinarians for treatment. Officials assured that once the creature makes a full recovery, it will be safely returned to its natural habitat.

Experts highlighted that while pythons of this size can be potent, posing a risk if provoked, they do not typically attack humans unprovoked, focusing on self-defense in such scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)