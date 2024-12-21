Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Family of Four in Madhya Pradesh

A devastating fire at a milk parlour-cum-house in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of four family members, including two children. The incident occurred early Saturday morning. Efforts by local authorities to control the blaze were immediate, but unfortunately, the family succumbed to suffocation and burn injuries.

Dewas | Updated: 21-12-2024 08:24 IST
A devastating fire tragically claimed the lives of four family members, including two children, at a milk parlour-cum-house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district. According to police sources, the fire broke out around 4.45 am on Saturday in the Nayapura area.

The victims, identified as a couple and their two children, reportedly died due to suffocation and severe burn injuries. Local police, with Nahar Darwaja station in-charge Manju Yadav, confirmed to PTI that the family was residing within the premises of the milk parlour.

A fire brigade team responded promptly to the scene and managed to contain the blaze. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire, and additional details are expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

