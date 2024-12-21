Tragic Fire Claims Family in Dewas Dairy Blaze

A devastating fire broke out at a dairy-cum-residence in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday morning, claiming the lives of a family of four. The blaze, reported around 4:45 am in the Nayapura area, resulted in suffocation and burn injuries to the victims, police confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Karpentar, 35, his wife Gayatri, 30, and their children Ishika, 10, and Chirag, 7. According to authorities, the fire erupted on the ground floor of the building, where the dairy was located, while the family resided on the second floor.

Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot stated that initial investigations suggest the fire may have been intensified by inflammable materials. Despite being on the second floor, rescue efforts were unsuccessful. A forensics team will further probe the cause, and precautions are being taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)