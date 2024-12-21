Left Menu

India's Green Canopy Expands: Forest and Tree Cover Rise

India's forest and tree cover have expanded by 1,445 sq km since 2021, now accounting for 25.17% of its geographical area as of 2023. The increase contributes to the nation's carbon sink, reaching 2.29 billion tonnes, aligning with goals set under the Paris Agreement.

Updated: 21-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 13:43 IST
Recent data from the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 reveals that India's forest and tree cover has grown by 1,445 sq km since 2021, making up 25.17% of the country's total geographical area. This growth plays a vital role in India's climate strategy, according to the report released on Saturday.

The latest data shows that the country's forest cover alone increased by 156 sq km, bringing total forest coverage to 21.76% of the geographical area. Tree cover rose by 1,289 sq km, pushing its share to 3.41% of the surface area, contributing significantly to the nation's carbon sink target.

India has accomplished an additional carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes compared to 2005 levels, aligning with its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, aiming for 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes by 2030. The increase corresponds with government efforts to expand green cover to combat climate change.

