Rajasthan's Chilling Embrace: Fog, Rain, and Cold Waves
Rajasthan experienced dense fog and low temperatures as a western disturbance brought light rain and cloudy weather. The mercury dipped to 4.3°C in Fatehpur, while other areas recorded temperatures between 5.0°C to 6.7°C. More rain is expected on December 26 and 27, further dropping temperatures.
Dense fog enveloped various parts of Rajasthan on Saturday morning, with temperatures dipping to a chilling 4.3 degrees Celsius in Sikar's Fatehpur, according to the local meteorological center.
The lowest readings were recorded in Sikar at 5°C, Pilani at 5.4°C, Ganganagar at 6.1°C, and both Nagaur and Churu at 6.7°C, marking a cold start to the day.
The meteorological center predicts light rain and cloudy skies due to a weak western disturbance affecting the northern and eastern regions on December 23 and 24. A new system is set to activate on December 26 and 27, potentially bringing light to moderate rain and thundershowers, alongside a temporary dip in temperatures, creating cold wave conditions in the Shekhawati region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
