Bangladesh Mourns Youth Leader Amid Unrest and Tight Security

The funeral of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader, was held in Dhaka, sparking protests and unrest across Bangladesh. Hadi, a candidate for the upcoming elections, died after being shot during his campaign. In response to his death, widespread demonstrations erupted, with calls for justice and heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Dhaka was the focal point of public grief and political tension on Saturday as thousands gathered to mourn the prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The funeral, held under a tight security cordon, saw high-profile attendance, including Interim Government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and military officials.

Hadi, known for spearheading youth protests that resulted in political upheaval last year, was shot by unidentified gunmen and succumbed to his injuries after treatment in Singapore. His death has incited widespread unrest, with demonstrators across Bangladesh demanding justice.

As Dhaka remains on edge, the government has urged citizens to maintain calm while dealing with the nation's political fragility. The city witnessed increased law enforcement deployment and restrictions, reflecting concerns of escalated violence amid simmering tensions following Hadi's untimely demise.

