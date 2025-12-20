Jammu & Kashmir Bolsters Cybersecurity with Comprehensive Audit

Jammu and Kashmir have heightened their cybersecurity efforts by completing a thorough security audit of all departmental websites and shutting down 35 obsolete portals. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to fortify government cybersecurity, according to a senior official.

Piyush Singla, Secretary of the IT Department, revealed that 'Endpoint Detection,' 'Response,' and 'Unified Endpoint Management' solutions have been integrated into the Civil Secretariat complexes in Jammu and Srinagar. This deployment secures approximately 5,100 devices, with plans to include another 15,000 devices in departmental offices by January 2026.

With 28 departments identifying their IT assets and a significant rise in official government email usage, the cybersecurity framework in the region is rapidly advancing. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has directed further strengthening of IT asset monitoring and security measures, aiming for a foolproof system.

(With inputs from agencies.)