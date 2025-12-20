Gaganyaan's Deceleration Breakthrough: ISRO's Parachute Tests Soar to Success
ISRO successfully conducted a series of qualification tests for drogue parachutes, essential for the Gaganyaan crew module's deceleration system. These tests ensure safe module stabilization during re-entry. The achievement marks a crucial step toward human spaceflight, as confirmed by tests at Chandigarh's TBRL facility.
ISRO has announced the triumphant completion of qualification tests for drogue parachutes, essential for the deceleration system of the Gaganyaan crew module. These tests, conducted at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh, are a significant milestone for India's human spaceflight program.
The parachute system consists of 10 parachutes of four different types, with the drogue parachutes being pivotal in stabilizing the crew module during re-entry. The descent sequence includes the smart deployment of apex cover, drogue, pilot, and main parachutes to ensure a soft landing.
This recent success follows exhaustive evaluations under extreme conditions, confirming the system's robustness and reliability. With support from multiple defense and research establishments, this marks a major step towards realizing manned missions by ISRO.
