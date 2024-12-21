ISRO and ESA Collaborate for Space Exploration Milestones
ISRO has entered an agreement with the European Space Agency to collaborate on astronaut training, mission implementation, and research. This cooperation focuses on leveraging ESA facilities for human space exploration and demonstrating experiments, particularly in conjunction with the upcoming Axiom-4 mission.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday a collaboration agreement with the European Space Agency (ESA) aimed at furthering cooperation in astronaut training, mission implementation, and research experiments.
The agreement, inked by ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somanath and ESA Director General Dr. Josef Aschbacher, establishes a framework for joint efforts in human space exploration. This includes astronaut training, experiment development, and the use of ESA resources on the International Space Station (ISS) for human and biomedical research.
The agreement also fosters joint educational outreach initiatives. Notably, the collaboration will be pivotal for the Axiom-4 mission, where both ISRO's Gaganyatri and ESA's astronaut will work on experiments by Indian Principal Investigators aboard the ISS. Leadership from both agencies expressed optimism about future cooperative endeavors in human spaceflight.
