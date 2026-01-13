Left Menu

Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heritage Highlighted

A man named Stephen Pittman has been charged with arson after setting fire to a 165-year-old Mississippi synagogue due to its Jewish ties. The attack destroyed parts of the Beth Israel Congregation's building, but no one was injured. Authorities were alerted by Pittman's father.

In a chilling incident, a Mississippi synagogue was targeted in an arson attack, according to authorities. Stephen Pittman confessed to using fire to damage the Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, driven by its "Jewish ties." His father notably alerted the FBI after noticing suspicious burn marks on Pittman's body.

The historic building, standing since 1860, suffered significant damage to its library and administrative offices. Unfortunately, two sacred Torahs were destroyed. The suspect, who allegedly referred to the site as the "synagogue of Satan," had meticulously planned the attack, removing his vehicle's license plate and using a gas can to ignite the fire.

The deeply rooted Jewish community in Jackson, though small, remains resilient. With offers of support from local churches, the synagogue plans to rebuild. Beth Israel has long been a beacon of Jewish life and had previously faced threats due to its rabbi's civil rights stance.

