Tigresses Thrive in Similipal: Successful Wildlife Translocation

Officials from the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district have confirmed that both tigresses, brought from Maharashtra, are in good health. Despite one being located in the forests of West Bengal, she is being closely monitored.

Prakash Chand Gogineni, the field director of STR, stated that Tigress Jamuna remains in the Similipal area while three-year-old Zeenat has been tracked moving to West Bengal. Both state forest departments are collaborating to guide Zeenat back via signals from her radio collar.

Introduced from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to diversify the gene pool, the two tigresses have adapted well. According to the latest tiger estimation, Similipal is home to 27 tigers and 12 cubs, enhancing its ecological diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)