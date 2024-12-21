Left Menu

Tigresses Thrive in Similipal: Successful Wildlife Translocation

Two tigresses brought from Maharashtra to Similipal Tiger Reserve are in good health. One ventured into West Bengal but is monitored and efforts are underway to guide her back. The translocation aims to introduce a new gene pool. Both tigresses have adapted well to the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:36 IST
Officials from the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district have confirmed that both tigresses, brought from Maharashtra, are in good health. Despite one being located in the forests of West Bengal, she is being closely monitored.

Prakash Chand Gogineni, the field director of STR, stated that Tigress Jamuna remains in the Similipal area while three-year-old Zeenat has been tracked moving to West Bengal. Both state forest departments are collaborating to guide Zeenat back via signals from her radio collar.

Introduced from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to diversify the gene pool, the two tigresses have adapted well. According to the latest tiger estimation, Similipal is home to 27 tigers and 12 cubs, enhancing its ecological diversity.

