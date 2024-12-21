Left Menu

Uttarakhand Leads India's Surge in Forest Fires

Uttarakhand has reported the highest rise in forest fires this season, with a fourfold increase to 21,033 incidents. Himachal Pradesh also saw a significant rise, while Odisha remained notable for its high number of fires. Climate change and land use changes are key factors driving these increases.

Updated: 21-12-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:41 IST
  Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand has emerged as the state with the highest number of forest fires this season, as per the latest government data. The incidents have surged by fourfold since the last season, amounting to 21,033 forest fires.

Himachal Pradesh has also witnessed a steep increase, with the number of fires rising 14-fold to 10,136. Meanwhile, Odisha recorded 20,973 incidents, claiming the second spot regarding incidents this season.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav attributed this troubling trend to persistent hotter and drier conditions driven by climate change, alongside human factors like land conversion for agriculture. The fires contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions and exacerbate global warming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

