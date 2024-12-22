Left Menu

Modest Growth in Jharkhand's Forest Cover Amid National Increases

Jharkhand's forest cover increased by 44.64 sq km from 2021 to 2023, growing overall by 0.05%. The India State of Forest Report (ISFR) acknowledges a national increase of 1,445 sq km. With 29.81% of its area now forested, Jharkhand shows growth in very dense forests despite losses in moderately dense areas.

Jharkhand witnessed an increase in its forest cover by 44.64 sq km between 2021 and 2023, a modest growth representing just a 0.05% expansion. This update comes from the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, disclosed recently by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.

The report also indicates a national advance, with overall forest and tree cover increasing by 1,445 sq km since 2021. In Jharkhand, forest cover climbed from 23,721.14 sq km in 2021 to 23,765.78 sq km in 2023, now making up 29.81% of the state's total geographical expanse.

While neighboring states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar experienced more significant forest cover improvements, Jharkhand showed positive trends with an addition of 34.3 sq km in very dense forests, counterbalanced by a decrease of 47.92 sq km in moderately dense forests. Open forests, however, expanded notably by 58.26 sq km.

