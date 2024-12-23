China Launches Meteorological Training Initiative: The 1+2+6 Formation

China has unveiled a transformative six-year meteorological training program spanning from 2024 to 2030, designed to modernize and enhance the skills and capacities of meteorological professionals. Dubbed the 1+2+6 Formation, the initiative seeks to streamline and elevate meteorological education and training, addressing both domestic and international needs.

The 1+2+6 Formation involves:

1: The flagship China Meteorological Administration Training Centre (CMATC) in Beijing, serving as the program's spearhead.

2: Two Regional Training Centres (CMARTCs) in Hunan and Xinjiang to cater to central and western China.

6: Six Sub-Regional Training Centres (CMASTCs) in Hebei, Liaoning, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Shaanxi, strategically covering the nation’s diverse geographical areas.

These centers will leverage support from WMO Regional Training Centres in Nanjing, Beijing, and Yangzhou to deliver specialized, accessible, and differentiated training programs.

Holistic Training Approach

The program is designed to be trainee-centric, demand-driven, and problem-oriented, emphasizing:

Advanced facilities, including state-of-the-art smart campuses and digital platforms.

A comprehensive five-stage training lifecycle: pre-training, initial training, ongoing training, ending training, and post-training.

Development of both soft and hard skills, with a focus on personalized learning.

A blend of face-to-face and online training will cater to diverse learning preferences, while teaching methodologies include immersive, experiential, and inquiry-based approaches supported by cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Strategic Focus Areas

The initiative will emphasize capacity building in critical areas, such as:

Disaster risk reduction and early warning systems for climate action.

Satellite remote sensing and weather modification technologies.

Specialized meteorological applications for agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism, and aviation.

Integration of R&D and Modern Technology

A dedicated R&D-oriented platform will address emerging challenges brought by new-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. This platform employs a four-phased approach:

Simulated research initiatives to replicate real-world challenges.

Open classrooms for independent idea generation.

Teacher-guided problem-solving to foster innovation.

Collaborative brainstorming to promote teamwork and advanced solutions.

Expanded Vision and New Features

The training centers will also incorporate:

AI-powered assessment tools for real-time feedback and progress tracking.

Cloud-based training resources to ensure accessibility across remote regions.

Enhanced collaboration with international meteorological agencies to facilitate global knowledge exchange and capacity building.

Global Implications and Future Contributions

By 2030, the 1+2+6 Formation is expected to become a cornerstone of the WMO Capacity Development Framework, contributing to global meteorological resilience. China aims to share its expertise with other nations, empowering meteorological staff worldwide to tackle evolving climate challenges effectively.

With robust regulatory, human, and financial resources in place, China’s 1+2+6 Formation reflects a long-term commitment to modernizing meteorological training, reinforcing national preparedness, and strengthening global cooperation in meteorology.