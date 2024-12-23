Left Menu

Inflated Data Claims Cast Doubt on India's Forest Report

The 'India State of Forests Report 2023' claims an increase in forest cover, but experts criticize data as inflated, including non-forest areas like bamboo plantations. The report highlighted flawed methodologies, lack of compliance with court-ordered mapping, and discrepancies in forest land offsets, raising concerns about ecological preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:21 IST
The latest 'India State of Forests Report 2023' alleges growth in India's forest cover by 1,445 sq km since 2021. However, experts argue it's misleading due to the inclusion of non-forest entities like bamboo plantations and coconut groves.

Experts such as Prakriti Srivastava and Prerna Singh Bindra have denounced the data, stating it doesn't reflect ecological contributions to biodiversity and wildlife conservation. They pointed out substantial forest losses within the period without adequate explanation.

Significant forest land has reportedly been diverted for infrastructure while remaining on paper as forest cover. This has been critiqued for weakening the credibility and obscuring the ecological impacts on India's diverse landscapes, especially in hill and coastal regions.

