Balkan Snowstorm Creates Chaos and Strands Hikers

In a surprising turn of events, a heavy snowstorm wreaked havoc across the Balkans, leading to significant disruptions on Monday. Croatia and Bosnia faced traffic chaos, closed schools, and thousands of homes were left without electricity. Croatia also implemented travel bans on major roads and ferry services were canceled due to storms.

A high-stakes rescue mission was launched in Slovenia, where two Hungarian hikers were stranded in the Alps. Adverse weather conditions, including high winds and low visibility, initially hampered the rescue, which had to be suspended overnight before resuming. The hikers are situated at an altitude of 1,700 meters, and further complicating matters, one has sustained a leg injury.

The Balkans, already dealing with widespread disruptions, were bracing for the snowstorm's advance into Serbia. Authorities across the region have strongly urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay prepared for further power outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)