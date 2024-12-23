Cyclone Chido's Ravage: Mayotte's Day of Mourning Amidst Devastation

France observed a mournful Monday in honor of the victims of Cyclone Chido, which wreaked havoc on Mayotte over a week ago. The cyclone was the most damaging in Mayotte in 90 years, causing at least 35 deaths and injuring around 2,500 people, with the real toll feared to be higher due to severe destruction and challenging living conditions.

In an informal neighborhood of the island's capital, Zaharia Youssouf was left to ponder the catastrophic impact on her family. Her husband, Baco Houmadi, succumbed to the storm alongside their son. The cyclone's fury shattered homes, leaving inhabitants to struggle in its wake. Communication and utility services have been severely disrupted, compounding the adverse conditions for residents.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity, standing silent at the Elysee Palace, echoing the sentiment that Mayotte remains in the thoughts of all French citizens. Yet Mayotte lawmaker Estelle Youssouffa condemned the French administration for neglecting the island, condemning plans to announce a government reshuffle on a day of mourning. This marks a historic day of mourning in France for a climate-related catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)