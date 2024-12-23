Left Menu

Cyclone Chido's Ravage: Mayotte's Day of Mourning Amidst Devastation

France mourns victims of Cyclone Chido, which wreaked havoc on Mayotte, causing at least 35 deaths and leaving thousands injured and displaced. The cyclone severely damaged infrastructure. Local residents struggled to comprehend the disaster's severity, while French authorities faced criticism for neglecting the impoverished island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:40 IST
Cyclone Chido's Ravage: Mayotte's Day of Mourning Amidst Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France observed a mournful Monday in honor of the victims of Cyclone Chido, which wreaked havoc on Mayotte over a week ago. The cyclone was the most damaging in Mayotte in 90 years, causing at least 35 deaths and injuring around 2,500 people, with the real toll feared to be higher due to severe destruction and challenging living conditions.

In an informal neighborhood of the island's capital, Zaharia Youssouf was left to ponder the catastrophic impact on her family. Her husband, Baco Houmadi, succumbed to the storm alongside their son. The cyclone's fury shattered homes, leaving inhabitants to struggle in its wake. Communication and utility services have been severely disrupted, compounding the adverse conditions for residents.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity, standing silent at the Elysee Palace, echoing the sentiment that Mayotte remains in the thoughts of all French citizens. Yet Mayotte lawmaker Estelle Youssouffa condemned the French administration for neglecting the island, condemning plans to announce a government reshuffle on a day of mourning. This marks a historic day of mourning in France for a climate-related catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024