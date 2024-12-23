Left Menu

Mayotte in Mourning: France Honors Cyclone Victims Amid Criticism

France observed a national day of mourning for Mayotte, its Indian Ocean territory, after Cyclone Chido caused significant devastation. The cyclone claimed at least 35 lives, with numbers possibly higher due to uncounted casualties. Criticism arose over delayed aid and historic neglect of the region.

France has declared a national day of mourning to honor the victims of Cyclone Chido in its Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte. The cyclone, the worst to strike the islands in 90 years, has resulted in an official death toll of 35, though actual figures may be far higher.

The French government lowered flags to half-mast as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou expressed solidarity with Mayotte, emphasizing France's commitment to support and reconstruct the territory. Reports suggest many casualties may have been undocumented immigrants buried quickly in accordance with religious customs.

Criticism has surfaced from Mayotte residents, including doctor Mohamed Abdou, over perceived tokenistic gestures from the French government and ongoing infrastructure neglect. Efforts to deliver aid and clean water have been slow, fueling local anger and frustration.

