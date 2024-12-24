Inferno at Daybreak: Ahmedabad's Titanium Square Engulfed

Early Tuesday morning, a fire erupted in a multi-storey commercial building located in Ahmedabad's Thaltej area, causing significant damage to several offices within the premises. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in what could have been a disastrous incident.

The blaze ignited around 4:30 AM on the ninth floor of the C-block in the Titanium Square building. According to Jayesh Khadia, the in-charge chief fire officer, the fire spread rapidly to adjacent floors, believed to be triggered by a possible short-circuit. Thankfully, the offices were vacant at the time.

A swift response saw 28 fire tenders and firefighting vehicles dispatched to the scene. The operation to contain the blaze continued for nearly three hours before the fire was brought under control, highlighting the readiness and efficiency of the city's emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)