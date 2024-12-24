Left Menu

Japan's Bold Climate Move: A 60% GHG Cut by 2035

Japan's environment and industry ministries have finalized a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% from 2013 levels by 2035. This target aligns with global efforts despite being criticized as insufficient given Japan's reliance on fossil fuels and the IPCC's stricter recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan has unveiled an ambitious plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% from 2013 levels by 2035, surpassing its previous target to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030.

This decision follows similar commitments made by the U.S. under the Paris climate agreement, aiming to counteract the ongoing climate crisis. While the target has drawn criticism for not being ambitious enough according to IPCC guidelines, Japan remains committed to submitting it as a Nationally Determined Contribution to the United Nations.

Aligning with the global aim of limiting temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Japan's strategy integrates decarbonization with industrial policy in the 'Green Transformation 2040 vision.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

