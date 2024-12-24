Breaking Barriers in Science: Mammoth Discovery, Robotic Revolution, and India's Space Aspirations
Recent scientific discoveries and advancements feature a nearly intact young mammoth found in Siberia, a South Korean robotics team creating a mobility-assisting 'Iron Man' robot, and India's initiative to develop a home-grown constellation of satellites involving 30 businesses. These developments mark significant strides in technology and space exploration.
In a stunning archaeological find, researchers have discovered the remains of a juvenile mammoth, remarkably preserved in Siberia's permafrost for over 50,000 years. Found in the Batagaika crater, the ancient creature offers valuable insights into prehistoric life, while climate change accelerates the permafrost's retreat.
Meanwhile, on a different frontier of technology, South Korean scientists have unveiled an 'Iron Man' inspired exoskeleton robot. This lightweight, wearable device aids paraplegics by locking onto the user's body, helping them navigate stairs and obstacles, marking a leap forward in assistive technology.
In the realm of space exploration, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has attracted 30 companies for a pioneering initiative to establish home-grown satellite constellations. This effort aims to bolster India's defense and infrastructure capabilities by reducing dependency on foreign data.
