CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage-IV Restrictions in NCR as Delhi's Air Quality Shows Improvement

Following a notable improvement in Delhi’s air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to revoke Stage-IV restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect. The decision was taken after a comprehensive review of air quality trends and forecasts by meteorological agencies.

Delhi’s AQI, which peaked at 478 on December 16, 2024, during a severe pollution episode, has steadily improved over the past week. Today, the daily average AQI for Delhi stood at 369 ("Very Poor") at 4:00 PM, dropping further to 364 at 5:00 PM and 361 at 6:00 PM. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and forecasts by IMD and IITM indicate a continued improving trend in the coming days due to favorable weather conditions, including increased wind speeds.

Supreme Court Guidelines and GRAP Measures

The decision to invoke and revoke GRAP measures follows the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in WP(C) No. 13029 of 1985 (M.C. Mehta Vs. Union of India & Ors.), which mandates the activation of Stage-IV measures if Delhi’s AQI crosses 400. The Sub-Committee on GRAP invoked Stage-IV on December 16, 2024, when the AQI breached this threshold. However, with current AQI levels showing significant improvement, the CAQM unanimously decided to lift Stage-IV restrictions.

Stages III, II & I of GRAP Remain in Force

While Stage-IV measures have been withdrawn, restrictions under Stages III, II & I of GRAP will remain in effect across the NCR to ensure AQI levels do not deteriorate back into the "Severe" or "Severe +" categories. The Sub-Committee has instructed pollution control authorities, including the NCR Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), to intensify enforcement of these measures.

Impact and Citizen Advisory

Stage-IV measures, known for their stringent nature, include actions like halting construction activities, restricting vehicular movement, and shutting down non-essential industries. The revocation comes as a relief for stakeholders and the public who were significantly impacted by these restrictions.

However, CAQM has urged citizens to adhere strictly to the Citizen Charter under Stages III, II & I of GRAP, which includes:

Limiting vehicular use and carpooling to reduce emissions.

Avoiding open burning of waste.

Using public transport wherever possible.

Following prescribed guidelines for construction activities.

Future Monitoring and Decision-Making

The Sub-Committee will continue to monitor the air quality situation closely and hold regular reviews. If the AQI shows signs of significant deterioration, stricter measures, including the re-imposition of Stage-IV, may be reconsidered. Citizens are advised to stay updated on GRAP guidelines through the Commission’s official website (https://caqm.nic.in) for real-time information on air quality measures.

Outlook for Air Quality

The air quality forecasts from IMD and IITM suggest that the AQI will remain in the "Very Poor" category (301-400) in the coming days. Favorable meteorological conditions are expected to prevent further degradation, but winter conditions may pose challenges to air quality stabilization.

The CAQM’s decision reflects a balanced approach to mitigating air pollution while addressing the concerns of stakeholders affected by Stage-IV restrictions, marking another step toward sustainable air quality management in the NCR.